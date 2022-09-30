30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.762% This Quarter -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.641 percentage point to 3.762% this quarter, the price closing at 86 13/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 1.874 percentage points over the last three quarters

--Largest three-quarter yield gain since the third quarter 1987

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This Month it is up 0.508 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Jan. 2009

--Yield is up for two consecutive months

--Yield is up 0.786 percentage point over the last two months

--Largest two-month yield gain since Feb. 2009

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 months

--This week it is up 0.151 percentage point

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up for five consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.559 percentage point over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Yield is up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 0.069 percentage point and the price fell one 4/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.082 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.067 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.829% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.087 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.725 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.746 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.874 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1548ET