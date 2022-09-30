Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.762% This Quarter -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.641 percentage point to 3.762% this quarter, the price closing at 86 13/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 1.874 percentage points over the last three quarters

--Largest three-quarter yield gain since the third quarter 1987

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This Month it is up 0.508 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Jan. 2009

--Yield is up for two consecutive months

--Yield is up 0.786 percentage point over the last two months

--Largest two-month yield gain since Feb. 2009

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 months

--This week it is up 0.151 percentage point

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up for five consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.559 percentage point over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Yield is up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 0.069 percentage point and the price fell one 4/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.082 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.067 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.829% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.087 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.725 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.746 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.874 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1548ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pEarthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes northern Sumatra, Indonesia - EMSC
RE
03:49pZelenskiy says Ukrainian troops making noticeable progress in east
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.762% This Quarter -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.802% This Quarter -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.206% This Quarter -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46pMexico’s main stock index extends losses, down 1%…
RE
03:36pWhite House's Sullivan: We take Putin's nuclear threats seriously
RE
03:27pPeru proposes 'new approach' to mining to combat economic disparities, conflicts
RE
03:22pGlobal hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
RE
03:17pU.S. sailor found not guilty of fire that destroyed ship
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi

HOT NEWS