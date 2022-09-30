30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.762% This Quarter -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.641 percentage point to 3.762% this quarter, the price closing at 86 13/32.
--Yield is up for three consecutive quarters
--Yield is up 1.874 percentage points over the last three quarters
--Largest three-quarter yield gain since the third quarter 1987
--Yield is up eight of the past 10 quarters
--This Month it is up 0.508 percentage point
--Largest one-month yield gain since Jan. 2009
--Yield is up for two consecutive months
--Yield is up 0.786 percentage point over the last two months
--Largest two-month yield gain since Feb. 2009
--Yield is up nine of the past 10 months
--This week it is up 0.151 percentage point
--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Yield is up for five consecutive weeks
--Yield is up 0.559 percentage point over the last five weeks
--Largest five-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks
--Yield is up eight of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 0.069 percentage point and the price fell one 4/32 price points
--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.082 percentage point over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Yield is up four of the past five trading days
--Today's yield is the second highest this year
--Yield is off 0.067 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.829% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Yield is up 2.087 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 1.725 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.746 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.874 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-30-22 1548ET