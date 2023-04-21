The 30-year yield rose 0.038 percentage point to 3.776% this week. The price fell 21/32 to 97 10/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.023 percentage point and the price fell 13/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Yield is up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Yield is off 0.584 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.907 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.869% hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Yield is up 0.833 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.243 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.238 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.088 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.158 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

