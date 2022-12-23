Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.821% This Week -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.288 percentage point to 3.821% this week. The price fell 5 13/32 to 103 6/32.


--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a six-week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.099 percentage point and the price fell one 26/32 price points

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.539 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.936 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.885% hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Yield is up 1.915 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.805 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.933 percentage points


Data based on 2 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1444ET

