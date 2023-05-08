The 30-year yield rose 0.073 percentage point to 3.834% today. The price fell 1 9/32 to 96 10/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.121 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Highest yield since Thursday, March 9, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.526 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.910 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.924% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.628 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.185 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.296 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.158 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.100 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

