30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.841% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.079 percentage point to 3.841% this week. The price fell 1 8/32 to 85 4/32.

--Yield is up for six consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.638 percentage point over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week yield gain since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.049 percentage point and the price fell 25/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.155 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up seven of the past 10 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014,

--Yield is up 2.166 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.680 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.825 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.953 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

