Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.841% This Week -- Data Talk

10/07/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield rose 0.079 percentage point to 3.841% this week. The price fell 1 8/32 to 85 4/32.


--Yield is up for six consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.638 percentage point over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week yield gain since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.049 percentage point and the price fell 25/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.155 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up seven of the past 10 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014,

--Yield is up 2.166 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.680 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.825 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.953 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1551ET

Latest news "Economy"
04:03pPepsiCo to make Cheetos and Lay's chips using Dutch green electricity
RE
04:01pS&p 500, dow industrials and nasdaq snap three-week losing strea…
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 1.51%, the dow added 1.…
RE
04:00pWall Street ends sharply lower as jobs report cements rate hike regime
RE
03:59pConsumers to ditch cafes for coffee at home amid rising prices, says ICO
RE
03:56pU.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent
RE
03:56pU.S. soybean, corn, wheat futures bounce after sell-off
RE
03:52p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.841% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:51pExplainer-What will change if federal marijuana ban is loosened?
RE
03:51p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.883% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Ambac Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America

HOT NEWS