The 30-year yield rose 0.014 percentage point to 3.848% today. The price fell 8/32 to 96 2/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.135 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 17, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Highest yield since Thursday, March 9, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.512 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.924 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.924% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.721 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.171 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.019

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.310 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.538% hit Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.172 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.086 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1534ET