30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.851% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.050 percentage point to 3.851% today. The price fell 28/32 to 96.

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.061 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Yield is up 19 of the past 23 trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.509 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.747 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.104% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.487 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.039 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.890

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.309 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.192 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.083 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

