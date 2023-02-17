30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.886% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.061 percentage point to 3.886% this week. The price fell 1 2/32 to 95 13/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.260 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Today it is down 0.017 percentage point and the price rose 9/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.474 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.782 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.104% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.637 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.017 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.903

% hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Yield is up 0.344 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.227 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.048 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

