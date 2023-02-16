30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.903% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.052 percentage point to 3.903% today. The price fell 28/32 to 95 4/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Yield is up 20 of the past 24 trading days

--Highest yield since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.457 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.799 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.104% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.591 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.361 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.244 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.031 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1543ET