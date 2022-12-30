30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.934% This Year -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 2.046 percentage points to 3.934% this year, the price closing at 101 5/32.

--Largest one-year yield gain on record (based on available data back to 1973)

--Up for two consecutive years

--Yield is up 2.292 percentage points over the last two years

--Largest two-year yield gain since year end 1981

--This quarter it is up 0.172 percentage point

--Yield is up for four consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 2.046 percentage points over the last four quarters

--Largest four-quarter yield gain since the third quarter 1987

--Longest winning streak since the first quarter 2021 when the market rose for four straight quarters

--Yield is up nine of the past 11 quarters

--This Month it is up 0.113 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Oct. 2022

--Yield is up 11 of the past 13 months

--This week it is up 0.113 percentage point

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.401 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Today it is up 0.012 percentage point and the price fell 7/32 price points

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Yield is off 0.426 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.046 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.888% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 2.046 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.918 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Data based on 2 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1447ET