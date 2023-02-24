Advanced search
30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.937% This Week -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 03:47pm EST
The 30-year yield rose 0.051 percentage point to 3.937% this week. The price fell 28/32 to 94 17/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.311 percentage point over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week yield gain since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Today it is up 0.060 percentage point and the price fell one 1/32 price points

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.423 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.833 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.104% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.643 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.038 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.975

% hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Yield is up 0.395 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.542% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.278 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.003 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1546ET

