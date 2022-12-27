Advanced search
30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.941% -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 03:44pm EST
The 30-year yield rose 0.120 percentage point to 3.941% today. The price fell 2 5/32 to 101 1/32.


--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.219 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.419 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.053 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.888% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 2.039 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.925 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.120 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.053 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1543ET

HOT NEWS