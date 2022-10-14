Advanced search
30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.974% This Week -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
(Reopening) The 30-year yield rose 0.133 percentage point to 3.974% this week. The price is 83 2/32.


--Yield is up for seven consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.771 percentage point over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Yield is up 10 of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 0.040 percentage point

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.088 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Monday, Aug. 1, 2011,

--Yield is up 2.299 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.926 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.958 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.212 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.086 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1548ET

