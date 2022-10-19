Advanced search
30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.125% -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
The 30-year yield rose 0.105 percentage point to 4.125% today. The price fell 1 18/32 to 80 25/32.


--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up for five consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.239 percentage point over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Friday, July 29, 2011,

--Yield is up 2.450 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.014 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.109 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.363 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.237 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1541ET

