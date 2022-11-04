30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.247% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield rose 0.119 percentage point to 4.247% this week. The price fell 1 23/32 to 79 1/32.

--Yield is up 12 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 0.096 percentage point and the price fell one 12/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.125 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past six trading days

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.113 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.360% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.572 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.362 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.231 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.359 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

