Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

30th anniversary of the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics

02/11/2022 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11.02.2022

2022 marks 30 years since the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics, now a General Assembly-endorsed global standard, were first developed and adopted at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

These principles were devised at a time of immense change and upheaval across the region, when in many member States, statisticians realized more than ever that they needed a shared framework to define the principles that guide what they do.

The 10 Fundamental Principles that help ensure the trust and credibility of official statistics are:

Principle 1: Relevance, impartiality and equal access

Principle 2: Professional standards and ethics

Principle 3: Accountability and transparency

Principle 4: Prevention of misuse

Principle 5: Sources of official statistics

Principle 6: Confidentiality

Principle 7: Legislation

Principle 8: National coordination

Principle 9: Use of international standards

Principle 10: International cooperation.

The principles underlie everything that the producers of official statistics do: from the methods for collecting, processing and storing data to the ways that statistical offices disseminate statistics and communicate with those who use them. The principles ensure independence from political influence and the right and duty to publicly correct misuse or misinterpretation of statistics. They safeguard the trustworthiness of official statistics, enabling them to play a unique role as a public good that underpins sustainable development and democracy.

To celebrate this anniversary, starting on 31 January, selected CES member countries will lead a series of campaigns marking each of the principles in turn. The Statistics Poland, in cooperation with the Central Statistical Office of Ireland, will promote the last - 10th principle: International cooperation. The campaign is scheduled for 6-17 June this year. The celebration will culminate in the 70th plenary session of the Conference of European Statisticians on 20-22 June.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aQatar Petroleum no longer in EU antitrust crosshairs - sources
RE
06:38aSIAM CITY CEMENT PUBLIC : Dividend Payment, and Convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29 (AGM 2022)
PU
06:38aINMOSUPA SOCIMI S A : Minute of Meeting of the board of Directors 24.01.2022
PU
06:38aHINDUSTAN PETROLEUM : HPCL Expands its Footprint in Non-Fuel Retailing
PU
06:38aINDUSTRIAL ASPHALTS CEYLON : Interim Financial Statements - 31 December 2021
PU
06:38aLANKA CREDIT AND BUSINESS FINANCE : Errata to the Interim Financial Statements as of 31-12-2021
PU
06:38aNEXT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2021, VOCENTO WILL PUBLISH THE RESULTS OF 2021. AFTER THE PUBLICATION OF THE RESULTS, THERE WILL BE AN AUDIO CONFERENCE THAT WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT TUESDAY, MARCH 1TH, 2021 AT 12.00P.M. (SPANISH TIME). BELOW WE INDICATE THE DATA OF THE AUDIO CONFERENCE : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. Pin: 87011111#
PU
06:38aINNOLUX : The Board resolution to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06:38aSYNLAB : celebrates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science
PU
06:38aINNOLUX : The board of directors approved capital budgeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4After dire decade, Emerging Markets face Fed liftoff again: Mike Dolan
5Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge

HOT NEWS