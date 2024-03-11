March 11 (Reuters) - At least 31,112 Palestinians have been killed and 72,760 wounded since Oct. 7 in Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip, the enclave's Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
