34 Degrees : Launches New Direct-To-Consumer Capabilities

Leading Entertaining & Snacking Crisps Brand Unveils New Website and Direct-To-Consumer Channel

34 Degrees, makers of light, crunchy crisps ideal for entertaining and snacking, today announced the launch of a redesigned website along with a new direct-to-consumer platform providing access to the brand’s full portfolio of products.

“We’ve been planning to launch this new channel and with the monumental shift to online shopping this year, it was apparent more than ever that 2020 was the year to bring the new website to life,” said Craig Lieberman, founder and president of 34 Degrees. “With our new direct-to-consumer capabilities, fans of 34 Degrees can now have all of their favorites delivered directly to their doorstep. While the current retail landscape may look a little different, we want our customers to be able to enjoy simple pleasures such as an impromptu charcuterie board or a mid-day snack to satisfy those savory or sweet cravings.”

The addition of the e-commerce site complements the company’s expansive retail presence in retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Publix, Safeway and Walmart. This new channel will enable 34 Degrees to craft unique programs and promotions available to their expanding online community while also introducing the brand’s newest innovations and exclusive offerings.

Last year, 34 Degrees launched its first gluten-free entertaining crisp, Original Gluten Free Crisps, a deliciously thin, light and crunchy allergen-friendly option. Most recently, the brand introduced Snaps, its second snacking line behind Sweet Crisps. Available in three savory varieties, Sea Salt, Everything and Umami, Snaps are a baked chickpea crisp that serves up three grams of plant protein per serving, are Gluten-Free Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. For more information, please visit www.34-degrees.com.

ABOUT 34 DEGREES

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., 34 Degrees is the creator of deliciously light and crunchy entertaining and snacking crackers. The company was founded by successful restaurateur and global food explorer, Craig Lieberman, after he discovered a uniquely thin cracker while traveling in Australia. The experience inspired him to create his own irresistibly crunchy crisps, which he lovingly named after the latitude of Sydney – 34 Degrees. Made with only a handful of premium quality, simple ingredients, the company now offers a line of versatile savory entertaining crisps in seven flavors, four sweet snackable Sweet Crisps flavors and three bold new Snaps snacking flavors including Sea Salt, Everything and Umami. 34 Degrees Crisps are available in the deli departments of retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Sprouts, Meijer, Wegmans, Safeway, Albertsons, King Soopers and more.

34 Degrees donates 1% of all the crisps it bakes to causes that fight hunger. The more you snack, the more it gives back. To learn more about the mission, community giving and creative recipes, visit 34-degrees.com. Or, for real-time conversations, visit Facebook and Instagram.

