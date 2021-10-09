Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

*34TH NATIONAL SECURITY COMMITTEE MEETING*

10/09/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister's Office

Government of Pakistan

Islamabad the 8th October, 2021

Press Release

*34th National Security Committee Meeting*

The National Security Committee was convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The meeting was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, all Services Chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan.

The Committee reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan. The participants noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis. The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on Pakistan's support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan and noted that the entire world had recognized Pakistan's positive contribution.

Committee members emphasized that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan. Agreeing with this view, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort. He directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aSAMARITANS : “It's vital that we continue to be there to listen”
PU
07:11aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Fuling Shale Gas Field Sets New Cumulative Production Record of 40 Billion Cubic Meters
AQ
07:05aNew Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
RE
07:01aAmerican Real PM Announces Expansion Into Metro Detroit Property Management
GL
06:52aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Official Launch of GWM Major Model Marks a Re-expansion of South Asia Market
PU
06:22aNAM TAI PROPERTY : Issues Statement in Connection with its Appeal Against the Judgment dated March 3, 2021
PU
06:14aUNICREDIT S P A : Says Co, Regione Siciliana Agreed To Resolve Dispute Relating To Swap Transactions Entered Into In 2005 & 2006 In Order To Hedge One Of Regione Siciliana's Long Term Debt Obligations
RE
06:14aUnicredit - without any admission of liability, parties have reached an agreement to terminate remaining swap transaction early
RE
06:12aMICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Construction Begins on 280,000-Square-Meter MicroPort® MegaFactory and Global Medical Experience Center
PU
06:12aUNICREDIT S P A : Press Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
3TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

HOT NEWS