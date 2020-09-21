35-Year HUD Veteran Joins Greystone Healthcare Lending Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate financing company, announced Patrick Berry has joined as a Senior Production Manager, working with one of the firm’s leading healthcare and multifamily origination teams. Mr. Berry joins Greystone from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where he spent the last 35 years. He will be based in Detroit, MI and will be working closely with Fred Levine, a longtime Managing Director at Greystone.



While at HUD, Mr. Berry most recently served as Director of Production for FHA 232 loans, which include refinancing and substantial rehabilitation of skilled nursing (SNF) and assisted living facilities (ALF). Over his several decades of service at HUD, he held prior positions such as Operations Officer, Financial Analyst, Policy Specialist, Loan Specialist, and Auditor.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have Patrick join our team; I’ve known Patrick for almost 20 years. His integrity is unparalleled, and his deep healthcare industry experience and insight into HUD’s perspective will be invaluable to Greystone and our clients,” said Mr. Levine.

Greystone ranks #1 based on both volume of multifamily and healthcare Firm Commitments issued by HUD for the first nine months of HUD’s fiscal year, which began in October 2019, having originated and obtained Firm Commitments for 136 HUD-insured loans totaling $2.59 billion, representing 14.7% market share – the largest of all lenders – for HUD-insured multifamily and healthcare loans.

About Greystone

Greystone is a national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

