360Wellness : Announces YFDAI and Ferrum Network as Launch Partners for the DEFIT Token

360Wellness, a decentralized live wellness marketplace concept, has announced that it has partnered with YFDAI Finance and Ferrum Network to conduct their DEFIT token launch in early Q2 of 2021.

360Wellness is a mobile application for people looking to improve their health and wellness. The app features an innovative wellness tracker that enables users to track their daily activities. At the center of 360Wellness's ecosystem lies its native token, DEFIT. Selecting YFDAI Finance for Initial Launchpad Offering (ILO) allows the platform to reach a broader audience for its native DEFIT tokens.

Richard V., Esq., LaunchPad Manager welcomes Digital Fitness to the YFDAI LaunchPad. He said, “This is our second LaunchPad project and it is a unique combination of fitness app and DeFi unlike any other in the fitness marketplace. DeFit has big plans for their users which will involve NFTs, staking and farming pools, and other innovative ideas that will bridge the gap between the digital and fitness worlds. I look forward to working with Ian at Ferrum and Kevin and Denis at Digital Fitness, all professionals with loads of experience in their respective fields.”

DEFIT is the native token that powers the 360Wellness network. The DEFIT tokens are launching, and users can use them for in-app discounts, or stake them to earn an APY. The tokens can also be used to avail different live virtual wellness classes available on the 360Wellness platform through their numerous classes including; HIIT workouts, Yoga, Stretching, Meditation, Nutrition, Recovery, and Mental coaching.

360Wellness allows users to monitor their sleep, eating, training, and emotions. A WLNS™ score is created using the recorded information, which people can track to improve their wellbeing. Moreover, the app provides educational guides to better enjoy their lifestyle.

Even health and fitness professionals benefit from the 360Wellness ecosystem. They can grow their income by offering pay-as-you-go services to a huge user base of motivated individuals across the world.

As part of its launch strategy with YFDAI, 360Wellness begins a new chapter in its journey to become a top digital fitness cryptocurrency by disrupting a $59.2 billion online fitness industry. The ILO launch of DEFIT tokens will be available on YFDAI's launchpad from the 31st of March, 2021. The Initial Launchpad Offering will be exclusively for YFDAI’s staking and farming community and its fundraising partner, Ferrum Network.

Denis Barry, Chief Digital Officer at Digital Fitness said, “We are thrilled to be the 1st combined sales launchpad with both YFDAI and Ferrum. These are two awesome groups of people who have given us partnership alignments, valuable recommendations, and tremendous growth towards attaining our goals. I would personally like to thank both teams for choosing us amongst the many other amazing DeFi projects out there to be on their sales launchpads. We look forward to taking on the crypto fitness market by storm.”

About 360Wellness

360Wellness is a mobile app providing users with the right tools to help users improve their overall wellbeing. While the platform guides people to embrace a wellness journey and adopt a better lifestyle, 360Wellness also offers complete business management solutions for health and fitness professionals to grow their business. The platform also supports a native DEFIT token that offers several benefits, like staking, discounts, one-off NFTs, and much more.

About YFDAI Finance

YFDAI Finance is an complete and permissionless decentralized finance ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized networks. The YFDAI platform offers staking and farming services, a decentralized exchange, trading bot, and crypto startup incubator, and will soon also offer borrowing/lending services, insurance, crypto prediction tools, and more. Their early project incubator, LaunchPad, offers a safe and secure platform for legitimate projects in the DeFi space to strengthen their business and launch their token while adhering to strict guidelines, including smart contract audits, locked liquidity and locked development tokens in time-release smart contracts.

About Ferrum Network

From the same advisory team as GoChain and Wanchain, and backed by Australia's biggest blockchain VC, Ferrum Network is a new interoperability network built for fast decentralized cross-chain financial transactions. Along with the Ferrum Sub-Zero Wallet and Ferrum Decentralized Exchange (Fe DEX), Ferrum Network features a Decentralized Acrylic Graph (DAG), which eliminates the need for miners and blocks, leading to much faster and cheaper transactions. The team comprises highly qualified professionals from the largest tech companies, law firms, and financial companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005394/en/