CAIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - At least 37,598 Palestinians have been killed and 86,032 others injured in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday. (Reporting by Adam Makary, Editing by Louise Heavens)
