3CLogic Announces Enhanced SMS Capabilities for ServiceNow in Upcoming Spring Release

01/25/2022 | 03:12am EST
Global Cloud Call Center provider to complement current voice solution with new two-way SMS, advanced text routing, and integrated reporting features

3CLogic the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center platform solution for ServiceNow®, today announced new SMS capabilities to help enterprise IT Helpdesks, Customer Support teams, or Employee Services groups leveraging the ServiceNow platform to deliver better service experiences and outcomes. The new set of texting features will be generally available as part of 3CLogic’s spring software release.

“We are excited to extend these new SMS/text functionalities to ServiceNow as we continue to evolve our offering,” states Navya Pandiri, VP of Product Management at 3CLogic. “SMS continues to be a popular public channel but has rarely evolved beyond a notification tool in a business-to-consumer capacity – until now.”

Ubiquitous in today’s culture, text messaging has continued to gain traction for its convenience, speed, and personability. Per a recent study, 95% of SMS messages are read within three minutes of receipt. Leveraged properly, enterprise organizations can proactively set customer expectations at scale, enable self-service, reduce call volumes, or enable agents to deliver memorable customer service experiences.

The latest set of enhanced features will be part of 3CLogic’s spring release and include:

  • ServiceNow Integrated Two-Way SMS – the ability to deliver a consolidated and omnichannel agent experience from within ServiceNow’s Agent Workspace while facilitating convenient two-way SMS conversations with end-customers to resolve issues faster.
  • Omnichannel SMS Routing for ServiceNow – the ability to leverage ServiceNow’s native Advanced Work Assignment (AWA), to easily route SMS requests and conversations alongside ServiceNow’s native service channels (ie: chats, cases, incidents, etc.) to the most qualified agents based on availability, capacity, and skills.
  • Integrated ServiceNow SMS Reporting – the ability to integrate key SMS metrics and data into ServiceNow reports to allow for a consolidated analytical view of all customer interactions, including the ability to integrate with ServiceNow’s Performance Analytics and Workforce Optimization tools.

The upcoming release is in support of 3CLogic’s existing SMS capabilities and features for ServiceNow which include Click-to-SMS, automated SMS alerts/notifications, SMS surveys, automated texting of relevant knowledge articles, and auto-creation of ServiceNow tickets. The solution is available for ServiceNow’s IT Service Management, Customer Workflows, and HR Service Deliver solutions.

For more information, register for 3CLogic’s upcoming online event “Integrating SMS and ServiceNow: Driving Efficient, Exceptional Customer Experiences with SMS” [link] or email info@3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.


© Business Wire 2022
