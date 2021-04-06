3CLogic : Secures Significant Investment from Recurring Capital Partners to Support Growth and Expansion

Funding from the specialized SaaS investment firm will enable the cloud contact center platform to accelerate sales and product development.

3CLogic, the premier voice-enabling solution and cloud contact center platform, announced the extension of a SaaS credit facility from Recurring Capital Partners to support its continued global growth in 2021. The line will be used to accelerate investments in sales, marketing, and product development.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Recurring Capital as we continue to grow domestically and internationally,” states Denis Seynhaeve, Chief Executive Officer at 3CLogic. “It’s yet another tremendous endorsement of both our product and go-to-market strategy as the voice-enabling solution for leading CRM and Service Management platforms, such as ServiceNow.”

In 2020, 3CLogic saw its enterprise revenues grow by 83% with an expanding customer base of Global 2000 and Fortune 500 companies. The sudden shift to a work-from-home model accelerated the digital transformation plans for most organizations, which is expected to drive continued exponential growth in 2021. As enterprises look to digital channels, AI, and self-service initiatives to streamline workflows for their IT Helpdesks, Customer Support, and HR Services Delivery teams, many have identified voice as a central feature of the customer service value chain, especially for complex or time sensitive requests.

“Enterprises are rapidly transitioning legacy systems to modern cloud workflow systems while adopting Voice AI in order to deliver a better customer experience. We see a large opportunity for 3CLogic,” said Brian Henley, Managing Partner of Recurring Capital Partners. “We were very impressed with the company’s business model and strong metrics. We look forward to working with the team and helping them grow to the next level.”

About Recurring Capital Partners

Recurring Capital Partners provides debt and equity capital for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and recurring revenue model technology-driven companies. We look for long-lasting partnerships where we can help companies accelerate their growth by providing straightforward, entrepreneur-friendly capital to expand upon a proven product and established customer base. Learn more at www.recurring.capital.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is the premier voice-enabling solution for cloud platforms. The cloud contact center solution transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), 3CLogic enables organizations to achieve seamless integrations with leading cloud-computing platforms such as ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005082/en/