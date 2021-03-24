Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3D Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 3D Systems Corporation Investors (DDD)

03/24/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems”) (NYSE: DDD).  

3D Systems is a holding company that provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release informing investors that it will delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. However, 3D Systems reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.  In its press release, 3D Systems stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.”

Following this news, 3D Systems’ common stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021.

If you are a 3D Systems investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/3d-systems-corporation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=3d

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pGRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
PU
12:38pCHUGAI : Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan
PU
12:38pFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES  : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:38pHomebuyer Education Course Prepares First-Time, Prospective Buyers for Making the Move to Homeownership
BU
12:37pBRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis files for Canadian IPO - sources
RE
12:37pGENERAL MILLS  : Transcript – Prepared Remarks
PU
12:37pASTRAZENECA  : EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 shots
AQ
12:37pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS  : New Milwaukee area property marks 30th avid™ hotel open in North America
PU
12:37pMASTERCARD  : Links Executive Pay to ESG Goals
DJ
12:35pDOCUSIGN  : bolsters Agreement Cloud with new Remote Online Notarization solution
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ