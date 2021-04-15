Log in
3D Systems Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

04/15/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) investors that acquired shares between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021. Investors have until June 8, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

3D Systems issued a press release on March 1, 2021 advising investors that it would delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. 3D systems stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.” 3D Systems also stated that they had identified “certain internal control deficiencies” and that, as a result, it would “report material weaknesses in internal controls in its fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.” 3D Systems filed a NT-10-K with the SEC on March 2, 2021, which statec that their 10-K filing would be delayed. On this news, 3D Systems’ stock price declined by $7.62 per share, or more than 19.6%, on this news, from closing at $38.79 per share on March 1, 2021 to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, damaging investors. The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked the proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) 3D Systems’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

