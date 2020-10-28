Log in
3Doodler :'s PRO+ Advances 3D Printing Pen Technology for Creative Professionals

10/28/2020 | 11:02am EDT

The PRO+ is designed to meet the demands of anyone designing, conceptualizing and prototyping in 3D form

3Doodler, the creator of the original 3D printing pen, today announced the launch of the PRO+, the world’s most advanced 3D printing pen (https://bit.ly/3kAmhT5). Designed for creators, architects, designers and engineers looking for superior performance, it uses a range of materials exclusive to the PRO+, including metal, wood and nylon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005783/en/

3Doodler PRO+, the world's most advanced 3D printing pen (Photo: Business Wire)



“When designing this product, we kept professional creatives top of mind, ensuring everything about this pen would cater to that demographic,” said Daniel Cowen, CEO of 3Doodler. “With its advanced capabilities, we’re keen to see what creator-led developments emerge as new and existing customers get their hands on this powerful 3D printing solution.”

The 3Doodler PRO+ features significant updates including:

  • Surface-mounted digital display and a sleek, ergonomic design
  • Revamped drive system designed for a wide range of materials, such as wood, nylon, bronze, copper, plus PLA, ABS and FLEXY plastics
  • Robust dual drive system developed by and unique to 3Doodler
  • Removable magnetic underside, giving easy access to the pen’s internal mechanisms

The PRO+ is so versatile that it can also act as a repair or teaching tool for other industries. From fixing floorboards to prototyping and augmenting 3D models, the range of use cases is unlimited. To showcase its capabilities, 3Doodler collaborated with international artists to create a series of ambitious Doodles marking events and structures from 2020, many of which did not occur or finish completion due to COVID-19. They include sculptures honoring the 2020 Olympics, Met Gala costumes, and a series dedicated to the Pavilions.

Within every PRO+ package, creators will receive the sleekly designed pen, alongside six packs of materials, additional custom nozzles and much more - ensuring the user has everything they need to create their masterpiece.

Built to run longer and harder than any previous 3Doodler pen, and with the most technologically advanced capabilities on the market, the PRO+ is the latest innovation in 3D printing, pushing the boundaries of design and engineering (more info here).

3Doodler PRO+ RRP’s at $249.99 and is available on the3Doodler.com and Amazon.com

###

About 3Doodler

Owned by WobbleWorks Inc, 3Doodler is making creativity tangible through its range of 3D printing tools. To learn more, visit: www.3doodler.com

© Business Wire 2020

