Feb 2 (Reuters) - When a U.S. appeals court ruled on
Monday that Johnson & Johnson can’t use the U.S. bankruptcy
system to offload vast litigation exposure from product
liability claims, the people who reacted most quickly were
undoubtedly J&J investors.
Within hours of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
decision, investors drove J&J’s share price down by nearly 4% --
its biggest one-day decline in years.
But another, albeit much smaller, group of people was also
roiled by Monday’s ruling from the 3rd Circuit: appellate
lawyers who were finishing up friend-of-the-court briefs due on
Wednesday in a 7th Circuit appeal by 3M Co that presents issues
similar to those in the J&J case.
The lawyers' quick response to the 3rd Circuit’s ruling –
redrafting sections of their briefs to add quotations and
references to the J&J decision – shows the deep significance of
these cases for both plaintiffs and corporate defendants
ensnared in mass tort litigation. If your appellate brief
addresses an issue that could affect hundreds of thousands of
people, it's worth rushing to beat a deadline.
The 3M and J&J appeals aren’t exactly the same, but both
involve the big-picture question of whether corporations facing
an onslaught of lawsuits can use the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to
halt litigation and push for a global resolution via the Chapter
11 process.
At the 7th Circuit, 3M is appealing a bankruptcy judge’s
ruling that tens of thousands of military veterans who allege
hearing loss from 3M earplugs can continue litigating against
the parent company, despite the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the 3M
subsidiary that originally made the earplugs. Like J&J, 3M
shifted litigation liability to the subsidiary, Aearo
Technologies, but also provided the bankrupt entity with an
uncapped financial backstop to cover Aearo's liability.
I should note here that both 3M and J&J maintain that their
products are safe and that the bankruptcy process is the best
way to deliver a fair, efficient, global resolution of
plaintiffs’ claims. J&J has said it will seek review of Monday's
ruling by the full 3rd Circuit.
3M and its supporters from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and
other pro-business groups filed their 7th Circuit briefs in
December, arguing, in essence, that because 3M and its bankrupt
subsidiary are deeply intertwined in their exposure to the
earplug lawsuits, the bankruptcy court erred by refusing to halt
the litigation against 3M.
3M's brief to the 7th Circuit relied heavily on 2022
precedent from the federal district court in J&J's case, which
held that J&J was entitled to a stay on litigation involving
talc products because the subsidiary it had created to assume
liability for talc litigation had entered Chapter 11.
That’s the ruling, of course, that was overturned on Monday
by the 3rd Circuit, which concluded that the J&J subsidiary’s
bankruptcy should have been dismissed because the subsidiary was
not actually in financial distress, thanks to a funding backstop
from J&J.
I asked a 3M spokesperson for comment on the 3rd Circuit
decision, which the company will presumably address in a reply
brief at the 7th Circuit. He said only that 3M is supporting its
bankrupt subsidiary in a mediation process in the Chapter 11.
The 3rd Circuit’s ruling came too late to affect briefs at
the 7th Circuit by two groups of plaintiffs who are suing 3M
over the allegedly defective earplugs. In briefs last week,
plaintiffs' lawyers from Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel &
Frederick and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan argued, in a
nutshell, that the appeals court should not allow 3M to distort
the bankruptcy process to channel lawsuits out of court and into
a forum that will give the company extra leverage.
After Monday's 3rd Circuit decision, as you would expect,
Kellogg Hansen and Quinn Emanuel immediately alerted the 7th
Circuit. In a Feb. 1 notice, they noted that there were key
similarities between the 3M and J&J maneuvers, including the
parent company backstop for the bankrupt subsidiary. The 3rd
Circuit’s reasoning, they said “is persuasive and relevant
here.”
Their point was amplified in some of those hastily redrafted
friend-of-the court briefs I mentioned. The trial lawyers’ group
American Association for Justice, for instance, added a robust
discussion of the 3rd Circuit ruling to its brief, arguing that
it showed how a parent company had steered its subsidiaries into
an unwarranted bankruptcy merely “to escape accountability and
preserve their own assets by not filing.”
The lawyer who wrote the trial lawyer group’s brief, Jeffrey
White, told me he had only a few hours, after the 3rd Circuit
decision was published, to revise his 7th Circuit brief to
highlight the 3rd Circuit’s conclusion that J&J’s subsidiary
wasn’t really in financial distress. “That gave us the thread to
tie the cases together,” he said.
Carl Cecere, who wrote a brief to the 7th Circuit on behalf
of several U.S. senators and representatives who contend that
bankruptcy law does not permit 3M’s strategy, said by email that
he spent Monday afternoon reading the 3rd Circuit’s J&J
decision. He then added a paragraph to his 7th Circuit brief,
describing J&J’s “labyrinthine corporate restructuring,” but
noting, “thankfully,” that “the 3rd Circuit rejected this
attempted evasion.”
Counsel for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Hyland Hunt of
Deutsch Hunt, said by email that she also read the 3rd Circuit’s
J&J decision as soon as it came out. The J&J ruling’s reasoning,
she said, “dovetailed with one of the themes in our brief, that
the Bankruptcy Code is not a litigation escape-hatch
financially healthy corporations.”
Hunt pulled a quotation from the 3rd Circuit opinion to
support her argument that 3M’s strategy is at odds with
plaintiffs’ constitutional right to a jury trial. She revised
the VFW’s brief on Tuesday, with time to spare before
Wednesday’s deadline.
At least four other just-filed amicus briefs backing the 3M
plaintiffs cite the 3rd Circuit’s decision. I doubt that the 7th
Circuit needed a heads-up about the ruling’s significance in the
3M appeal, but the copious references in these briefs certainly
provide it.
(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)