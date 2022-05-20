3M ordered to pay $77.5 mln to veteran in latest earplug trial

May 20 (Reuters) - A jury in Pensacola, Florida federal
court on Friday ordered 3M Co to pay $77.5 million to a
U.S. Army veteran who said he suffered hearing damage as a
result of using the company's military-issue earplugs.
The verdict for veteran James Beal is the largest yet for an
individual in a sprawling litigation over the earplugs that as
of May 16 included more than 290,000 claims in the Pensacola
court, by far the largest mass tort litigation in U.S. history.
Beal's trial was the last of an initial set of 16 trials
held to test the strength of plaintiffs' claims and facilitate
settlement talks. Of those so-called bellwether trials,
plaintiffs prevailed in 10, winning a total of nearly $300
million. Juries sided with 3M in the remaining six.
"It is clear 3M's defenses - whether in the courts, to
investors, or the public - are unconvincing and without merit,"
lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a joint statement.
"We are disappointed and will appeal today's verdict," the
company said in a statement. "As in previous bellwether trials,
we were prevented from presenting crucial evidence to the jury,
and we will address that issue, among others, in our appeal."
Beal, who served in the Army from 2005 to 2009 and in the
Army Reserves until 2011, said he wore 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs
version 2 while using a variety of weapons and as a result
suffers from hearing loss and tinnitus.
Aearo Technologies, which 3M bought in 2008, developed the
earplugs, which were issued to military service members between
2003 and 2015. Plaintiffs allege the company hid design flaws,
fudged test results and failed to provide instructions for the
proper use of the earplugs.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York
Editing by David Gregorio)