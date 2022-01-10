Log in
3PL Central Launches Fall 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship to Foster Future Warehousing and Logistics Talent and Innovation

01/10/2022 | 12:01pm EST
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3PL Central, a leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Order Management Systems (OMS) built to meet the unique omnichannel fulfillment needs of both third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses and brands, launched its fourth $2,500 scholarship for Fall 2022 today, aimed at supporting education for undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in Supply Chain Management or Logistics programs. 3PL Central also announced that Michelle Garland, a student in Sam Houston State University's Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management, has been awarded the 3PL Central Spring 2022 scholarship for her essay on "The Future of AMRs (automated mobile robots) and Robotics in Supply Chain." 

With U.S. unemployment dropping to 4.2% in November 2021 and a record 490,000 open positions in warehousing and transportation, supply chain companies need new ways to attract workers and create innovative solutions to make up for labor shortages. Finding and supporting those next-generation visionary leaders will be pivotal in designing and developing evolving logistics frameworks, processes, and technology to meet the rising demands of the supply chain.  

The 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship encourages interest in logistics careers and gives aspiring professionals financial support during their educational journey. It also intends to inspire new ideas for the warehousing industry. 

"Every generation looks at technology in different ways," said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. "From automated mobile robots to autonomous trains and trucks, to circular supply chains, last semester's scholarship applicants demonstrated how technology will transform the supply chain. Uniquely, many of this years' applicants highlighted how these advancements can also help improve sustainability, an increasing concern for many entering this industry. With the scholarship, 3PL Central seeks to foster new ideas and passion in warehousing and logistics in order build talent and innovation for the future."

Michelle Garland's Spring 2022 winning essay surmises: "In uncertain times such as these, more and more companies are looking at cutting costs, increasing COVID-19 safety precautions, and improving the pick and pack process. AMRs can promise to do just that by reducing labor costs, increasing productivity while working safely around humans, and reducing expensive mispicks and packaging errors. While the price point may not be up to speed with the increased need of robotics, it's only a matter of time before competition frees up AMRs and AMMRs (autonomous mobile manipulation robots) for use in most mid-sized warehouses and distribution centers."

Since its inception in Fall 2020, 3PL Central has given $8,750 to scholarship winners and finalists. Applicants must be enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's program in Business Administration, Supply Chain, or Logistics. Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a maximum 1,000-word essay on the next big advancement in supply chain management by June 1, 2022, to be considered for the $2,500 Fall Semester 2022 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship. Winners will be notified before July 1, 2022. 

To apply for the scholarship or to find more information, please go to https://3plcentral.com/3pl-central-scholarship/. The winning essay, as well as other finalist essays, will be featured once weekly during January in the 3PL Central blog

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is a leader in cloud-based warehouse management (WMS), inventory management (IMS), and order management (OMS) solutions built to meet the unique omnichannel fulfillment needs of both 3PLs and brands. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platforms aim to quickly transform paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders that can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering comprehensive WMS, OMS, and IMS platforms, 3PL Central endeavors to make it easy for companies to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As an industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than 140 million orders a year from our customers' systems.

Company Contact:

Rachel Trindade

310-356-7546

rtrindade@3PLcentral.com

www.3PLcentral.com 

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

