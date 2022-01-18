3PL Central Launches Fifth Annual State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry Report

With Continued Supply Chain Disruptions, 3PLs Will Need to Transform Technology Platforms to support Omnichannel Fulfillment

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3PL Central, a leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Order Management Systems (OMS) built to meet the unique omnichannel fulfillment needs of both third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses and brands, launched its fifth annual State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry Report highlighting several key trends and best practices for companies in the supply chain and logistics industry. The report outlines changing market dynamics, fulfillment trends, and consumer expectations, as well as technology and networks 3PLs need to consider navigating the future of warehousing.

While 79% of 3PLs grew order volumes in 2021, growth was tempered by inventory availability and supply chain disruptions that cost the United States economy $228 billion. In 2022, 3PLs will have to continue to navigate disruptions, technology innovations, and consumer demands that may create significant shifts in how logistics operates today. The report serves as a guide to the biggest trends in the coming year, and how 3PL warehouses can prepare for future industry changes.

The report identifies four key trends impacting 3PLs, including:

Supply chain disruptions will continue to plague the industry through much of 2022, creating more pressure for 3PLs to provide strategic insight into inventory and risk management and provide greater sophistication in demand planning.

Omnichannel fulfillment will become even more prominent as companies seek to expand sales channels and leverage the same inventory to fulfill across all channels, pivoting to support where demand is highest.

3PL and fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers will need to collaborate with other warehouses to create integrated ecosystems that support the level of sophistication in today's supply chain.

With supply chain technology transforming rapidly, companies will shift to more highly adaptable cloud-based software that leverages fulfillment innovations and integrates with the broader logistics ecosystem.

"If there is anything the supply chain disruptions of the past year show us, it is that logistics is essential," said Andy Lloyd, chief executive officer of 3PL Central. "Once viewed as a commodity, it is now a crucial piece of a brand's customer-centric strategy. As the heart of the supply chain, 3PL warehouses are at the epicenter of new, highly adaptable technology-driven hybrid fulfillment models. For 3PL warehouses looking to drive innovation, build profitable businesses, and accelerate change—the time is now. With the industry evolving so rapidly, the State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry report gives 3PLs the required insight to meet future market and customer expectations."

