3Play Media : Hires Proven Accessibility Leader From the National Captioning Institute To Lead Live Captioning Product

09/16/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Jill Brooks spent more than 20 years at the leading captioning non-profit, including four years in C-level positions

3Play Media, the leading video accessibility provider, announced today that it has hired Jill Brooks, former President and Chief Operating Officer at the National Captioning Institute (NCI), to lead its live video captioning efforts.

“We are thrilled to bring Jill, an accessibility trailblazer, to 3Play Media to help us redefine the live captioning market,” Chris Antunes, Co-CEO and Co-founder, 3Play Media, said. “Jill has seen so much evolution in the video captioning market, but the next clear hurdle is live, which hasn’t seen much innovation since its inception 40-plus years ago.”

Brooks spent 23 years at the National Captioning Institute, the preeminent non-profit in the captioning market. Brooks spent her early years at the organization in various production roles before inventing the discipline of voice writing - using voice recognition technology for real-time captioning, at NCI. From 2014-15, she served as executive vice president and COO before becoming president and COO in 2015, a role which she held through 2018.

“When I entered the field, captioning was still optional - now failure to do so leads to fines from governing bodies protecting the rights of those who have disabilities,” said Brooks, who will serve as Senior Director of Live Operations at 3Play Media. “That was a big evolution, but we’re on the precipice of the next with live video and voice writing. With more companies exploring live video because of its ability to engage customers, drive more views, facilitate virtual communication, and ultimately build a stronger brand, the traditional hardware-based approach to captioning live video is no longer scalable. The industry needs new alternatives, and that’s what 3Play Media will deliver.”

The live streaming industry is forecasted to reach 184.27 billion USD by 2027, according to Tech Jury. According to 3Play Media’s State of Captioning annual report, 60 percent of respondents are using live captioning.

About 3Play Media

3Play Media is an integrated video accessibility platform with patented solutions for closed captioning, transcription, live captioning, audio description, and subtitling. 3Play Media combines machine learning (ML) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) with human review to provide innovative, highly accurate services. Customers span multiple industries, including media & entertainment, corporate, ecommerce, fitness, higher education, government, and elearning.


