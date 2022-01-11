Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3Q Digital Acquires Inseev Interactive

01/11/2022 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Largest independent growth marketing agency significantly expands organic search and content offerings to deliver limitless growth for clients

3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, today announced its acquisition of Inseev Interactive (Inseev), a leading SEO agency based in San Diego.

The combination of Inseev’s deep technical understanding with 3Q Digital’s growth-minded approach to content and creator marketing will power the next evolution in SEO. The acquisition will also add enhanced scalability and content creation expertise to 3Q Digital’s existing SEO offerings.

Inseev, which was named “Best Large SEO Agency” at the 2021 U.S. Search Awards, has assembled the digital marketing industry’s leading full-service SEO practice and brings extensive expertise in coordinating customized SEO services with full capabilities at scale. 3Q Digital will merge Inseev with its existing SEO team, immediately expanding its services. This will provide 3Q Digital clients with best-in-class organic search strategies designed to achieve top rankings across the entire search landscape, while also integrating with 3Q Digital’s other services to provide holistic digital experiences focused on unlocking limitless growth.

“SEO is a core growth marketing practice, and separate research from both 3Q Digital and from industry analysts show it as a critical channel for brands today. Inseev approaches SEO from an incredibly strategic lens - they have a unique and flexible model that can scale up or down depending on priorities,” said Rob Murray, CEO of 3Q Digital. “Inseev’s team of experts goes beyond just technical site fixes. They work with clients to develop exceptional custom content, and their link-building solution is world-class. We’re really excited to begin collaborating and sharing best practices - both teams have so much to learn from one another.”

The acquisition also adds a significant number of brands to 3Q Digital’s client roster, including Touch of Modern, Rothy’s and Layla Sleep. Inseev Founder and CEO Jimmy Page will be joining 3Q Digital in a Founder capacity. Additionally, Inseev’s Vice President of SEO Wesley Flippo joins the 3Q Digital Senior Leadership Team as SVP, SEO.

“Inseev is honored to become a part of an organization with the talent, leadership, culture, and history that 3Q Digital is so well-known for throughout the industry,” said Page. “We believe that Inseev is at the perfect point in our evolution to join forces with 3Q to create one of the world’s best SEO services. This acquisition gives us a large and multifaceted set of resources to take our best-in-class SEO offerings to the next level quickly and effectively.”

Madison Alley Global Ventures advised Inseev Interactive on this strategic M&A transaction.

About 3Q Digital

3Q Digital is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q Digital has ranked in both Ad Age’s and Inc.com’s Best Places to Work lists in 2020 and 2021, and was also recognized on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019.

About Inseev Interactive

Inseev Interactive is a privately owned performance digital marketing agency, heavily focused on search engine optimization and search engine advertising. Inseev was named “Best Large SEO Agency” in 2021 at the U.S. Search Awards, and has grown naturally over its eight year history into a category leader. With over 70 team members throughout the United States, the company helps to grow brands from newly funded startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aFusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Research Collaboration with 48Hour Discovery to Develop Peptide-Based Radiopharmaceuticals
PR
08:16aPPG Invests $10 Million to Expand Automotive OEM Coatings Production in Germany
BU
08:16aMogo Announces Expansion into Metaverse with Investment in NFT Trading Platform NFT Trader
BU
08:16aAmbiq Named Winner in 2022 BIG Innovation Awards
GL
08:16aPositive Study Results Published for KidneyIntelX™ in Monitoring Patient Response to New Drug Therapy
GL
08:16aPositive Study Results Published for KidneyIntelX™ in Monitoring Patient Response to New Drug Therapy
GL
08:15aSentryBay Partners with EUC Software Innovator Stratodesk to Deliver Shield Against Cyber Threats for BYOD Environments
BU
08:15aMyrtelle Announces Successful Completion of Initial Stage of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Proprietary Gene Therapy for Canavan Disease and Expands Treatment to Younger Patients
BU
08:15aCybersecurity Trailblazer Keyavi Data Unveils Major Product Enhancements That Empower Global Enterprises to Share and Manage Their Data With Employees and Third Parties Seamlessly and Securely on Any Device, Anywhere, at Any Time
BU
08:15a1E doubles down for massive growth in DEX category with leadership transformation focused on Customer Success, Product, Technology and Sales
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2Stocks rebound as traders buy back in before Fed testimony
3Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
4Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
5Fed's Powell heads to Hill for hearing with inflation in focus

HOT NEWS