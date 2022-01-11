3Q Digital Acquires Inseev Interactive

Largest independent growth marketing agency significantly expands organic search and content offerings to deliver limitless growth for clients

3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, today announced its acquisition of Inseev Interactive (Inseev), a leading SEO agency based in San Diego.

The combination of Inseev’s deep technical understanding with 3Q Digital’s growth-minded approach to content and creator marketing will power the next evolution in SEO. The acquisition will also add enhanced scalability and content creation expertise to 3Q Digital’s existing SEO offerings.

Inseev, which was named “Best Large SEO Agency” at the 2021 U.S. Search Awards, has assembled the digital marketing industry’s leading full-service SEO practice and brings extensive expertise in coordinating customized SEO services with full capabilities at scale. 3Q Digital will merge Inseev with its existing SEO team, immediately expanding its services. This will provide 3Q Digital clients with best-in-class organic search strategies designed to achieve top rankings across the entire search landscape, while also integrating with 3Q Digital’s other services to provide holistic digital experiences focused on unlocking limitless growth.

“SEO is a core growth marketing practice, and separate research from both 3Q Digital and from industry analysts show it as a critical channel for brands today. Inseev approaches SEO from an incredibly strategic lens - they have a unique and flexible model that can scale up or down depending on priorities,” said Rob Murray, CEO of 3Q Digital. “Inseev’s team of experts goes beyond just technical site fixes. They work with clients to develop exceptional custom content, and their link-building solution is world-class. We’re really excited to begin collaborating and sharing best practices - both teams have so much to learn from one another.”

The acquisition also adds a significant number of brands to 3Q Digital’s client roster, including Touch of Modern, Rothy’s and Layla Sleep. Inseev Founder and CEO Jimmy Page will be joining 3Q Digital in a Founder capacity. Additionally, Inseev’s Vice President of SEO Wesley Flippo joins the 3Q Digital Senior Leadership Team as SVP, SEO.

“Inseev is honored to become a part of an organization with the talent, leadership, culture, and history that 3Q Digital is so well-known for throughout the industry,” said Page. “We believe that Inseev is at the perfect point in our evolution to join forces with 3Q to create one of the world’s best SEO services. This acquisition gives us a large and multifaceted set of resources to take our best-in-class SEO offerings to the next level quickly and effectively.”

Madison Alley Global Ventures advised Inseev Interactive on this strategic M&A transaction.

About 3Q Digital

3Q Digital is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q Digital has ranked in both Ad Age’s and Inc.com’s Best Places to Work lists in 2020 and 2021, and was also recognized on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019.

About Inseev Interactive

Inseev Interactive is a privately owned performance digital marketing agency, heavily focused on search engine optimization and search engine advertising. Inseev was named “Best Large SEO Agency” in 2021 at the U.S. Search Awards, and has grown naturally over its eight year history into a category leader. With over 70 team members throughout the United States, the company helps to grow brands from newly funded startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

