3Q GDP Expected to Remain Unchanged -- Data Week Ahead Update

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Current Account Balance 3Q -$205.5B (13) -$190.28B Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 3Q +2.1% (30) +2.1%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 3Q +5.9% (12) +5.9%* 1000 Consumer Confidence Dec 111.0 (30) 109.5 1000 Existing Home Sales Nov 6.5M (29) 6.34M -- percent change +2.5% +0.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 18 206K (20) 206K 0830 Personal Income Nov +0.4% (30) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Nov +0.6% (28) +1.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Nov +0.4% (27) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Nov +4.5% (19) +4.1% 0830 Durable Goods Orders Nov +1.5% (28) -0.4%** 1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 70.4 (19) 70.4*** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Nov 766K (29) 745K -- percent change +2.8% +0.4% *3Q 2nd Reading **Revised Figure ***Dec Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

