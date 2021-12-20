Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

3Q GDP Expected to Remain Unchanged -- Data Week Ahead Update

12/20/2021 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830 Current Account Balance      3Q      -$205.5B (13) -$190.28B 
Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading)       3Q       +2.1%   (30)  +2.1%* 
          0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading)     3Q       +5.9%   (12)  +5.9%* 
          1000 Consumer Confidence          Dec       111.0  (30)   109.5 
          1000 Existing Home Sales          Nov       6.5M   (29)   6.34M 
                 -- percent change                   +2.5%         +0.8% 
Thursday  0830 Jobless Claims               Dec 18    206K   (20)   206K 
          0830 Personal Income              Nov      +0.4%   (30)  +0.5% 
          0830 Consumer Spending            Nov      +0.6%   (28)  +1.3% 
          0830 Core PCE Prices M/M          Nov      +0.4%   (27)  +0.4% 
          0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y          Nov      +4.5%   (19)  +4.1% 
          0830 Durable Goods Orders         Nov      +1.5%   (28)  -0.4%** 
          1000 Consumer Sentiment           Dec       70.4   (19)   70.4*** 
                 (Final) 
          1000 New Home Sales               Nov       766K   (29)   745K 
                 -- percent change                   +2.8%         +0.4% 
 
*3Q 2nd Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***Dec Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1415ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 -1.29% 4559.46 Delayed Quote.23.02%
TIM S.A. -0.15% 13.05 End-of-day quote.-10.92%
Latest news "Commodities"
02:23pFormer oil executive appeals British Unaoil bribery conviction
RE
02:16p3Q GDP Expected to Remain Unchanged -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:10pGold eases as investors assess Omicron impact, Fed plans
RE
02:03pComex Silver Settles 1.03% Lower at $22.275 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.56% Lower at $1793.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Copper Settles 0.07% Lower at $4.2880 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:44pU.S. motor vehicle travel in October up by 7.1% over 2020
RE
01:33pStronghold Digital Mining Shares Drop 15% After Deals to Buy Bitcoin Miners
DJ
01:24pIn rare move, U.S. accepts WTO ruling on Spanish olives
RE
01:08pOil prices plunge as Omicron's rapid spread dims fuel demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS