3Q GDP Seen +3.0% -- Data Week Ahead

10/22/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Oct       6.5    (3)    4.6 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Aug      +19.8%  (5)   +19.9% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Oct       107.5  (13)   109.3 
          1000  New Home Sales              Sep       759K   (12)   740K 
                  -- percent change                  +2.6%         +1.5% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Oct       4      (3)   -3 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders        Sep      -0.7%   (11)  +1.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 23    291K   (6)    290K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      3Q       +3.0%   (14)  +6.7%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    3Q       +5.6%   (4)   +6.1%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Sep      +2.6%   (5)   +8.1% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Oct       N/A           22 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Sep      -0.1%   (15)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Sep      +0.6%   (15)  +0.8% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Sep      +0.2%   (12)  +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Price Y/Y          Sep      +3.7%   (8)   +3.6% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       3Q       +0.9%   (11)  +0.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Oct       64.0   (4)    64.7 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       71.4   (7)    71.4** 
                  (Final) 
*2Q 3rd Reading 
**Oct Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1416ET

