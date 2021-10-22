3Q GDP Seen +3.0% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Oct 6.5 (3) 4.6
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Aug +19.8% (5) +19.9%
HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Oct 107.5 (13) 109.3
1000 New Home Sales Sep 759K (12) 740K
-- percent change +2.6% +1.5%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Oct 4 (3) -3
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Sep -0.7% (11) +1.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 23 291K (6) 290K
0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +3.0% (14) +6.7%*
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +5.6% (4) +6.1%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Sep +2.6% (5) +8.1%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 22
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Sep -0.1% (15) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Spending Sep +0.6% (15) +0.8%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Sep +0.2% (12) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Price Y/Y Sep +3.7% (8) +3.6%
0830 Employment Cost Index 3Q +0.9% (11) +0.7%
0945 Chicago PMI Oct 64.0 (4) 64.7
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 71.4 (7) 71.4**
(Final)
*2Q 3rd Reading
**Oct Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
