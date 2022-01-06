3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carestream Dental Related to Wireless Scanning, Shade Measurement, and Wand Functionality

3Shape A/S today announced that it has filed a complaint against Carestream Dental LLC, asserting that Carestream intraoral scanners infringe 3Shape patents related to wireless scanning, tooth color shade measurement, and the use of the handheld scanner wand as a remote control.

3Shape has filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. The complaint seeks monetary damages as well as injunctive relief.

Regarding the infringement complaint, Thomas Kirkbak, Head of Litigation & Compliance at 3Shape said, “3Shape TRIOS has received the Best of Class award for intraoral scanners an unprecedented nine years in a row. Our innovation and scanner technology are unique and fundamental to why we are the choice of doctors. We simply cannot allow competitors to copy our hard-earned technology and infringe on our patents.”

3Shape asserts that certain Carestream intraoral scanner models, including the CS 3700 and CS 3800, infringe a 3Shape patent relating to tooth color shade measurement and that the CS 3800 infringes all three asserted patents, including a 3Shape patent covering wireless scanning technology.

The patents in question are 3Shape U.S. Patent No. RE48,221, U.S. Patent No. 10,695,151 and U.S. Patent No. 11,076,146.

