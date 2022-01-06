Log in
3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carestream Dental Related to Wireless Scanning, Shade Measurement, and Wand Functionality

01/06/2022 | 06:13am EST
3Shape A/S today announced that it has filed a complaint against Carestream Dental LLC, asserting that Carestream intraoral scanners infringe 3Shape patents related to wireless scanning, tooth color shade measurement, and the use of the handheld scanner wand as a remote control.

3Shape has filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. The complaint seeks monetary damages as well as injunctive relief.

Regarding the infringement complaint, Thomas Kirkbak, Head of Litigation & Compliance at 3Shape said, “3Shape TRIOS has received the Best of Class award for intraoral scanners an unprecedented nine years in a row. Our innovation and scanner technology are unique and fundamental to why we are the choice of doctors. We simply cannot allow competitors to copy our hard-earned technology and infringe on our patents.”

3Shape asserts that certain Carestream intraoral scanner models, including the CS 3700 and CS 3800, infringe a 3Shape patent relating to tooth color shade measurement and that the CS 3800 infringes all three asserted patents, including a 3Shape patent covering wireless scanning technology.

The patents in question are 3Shape U.S. Patent No. RE48,221, U.S. Patent No. 10,695,151 and U.S. Patent No. 11,076,146.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. We partner with industry leaders to give dental professionals open choices for their patient care as well as supporting professionals’ continued education. 3Shape’s solution portfolio includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS® intraoral scanner and dental lab scanners, design services, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Our 1900 employees serve customers in over 100 countries from 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape’s products

and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com


