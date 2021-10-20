Log in
3Shape : Launches the 3Shape : Unite Platform

10/20/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Connecting dental professionals, technology, and services to create digital dentistry workflows that just flow!

3Shape launches 3Shape Unite – a new open platform that brings world-leading dental companies, solutions, and labs together, enabling dentists to manage all their cases with choice and ease - from 3Shape TRIOS scan to treatment completion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005042/en/

3Shape Unite -digital dentistry workflows made easy, every step of the way. (Graphic: Business Wire)

3Shape Unite -digital dentistry workflows made easy, every step of the way. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Included free with every TRIOS, the Unite platform allows practitioners to enjoy the freedom to effortlessly manage and expand their digital dentistry via an ever-growing Unite Store app library.

Fully integrated with the multiple award-winning TRIOS intraoral scanner, the Unite platform and apps deliver an intuitive user interface including: a simplified lab order form with built-in chat and best in class workflow between the dental practice and over 1000 labs; integrations with 50 plus clear aligner providers and patient management systems, and easy-access to patient images - making digital dentistry more straight-forward and accessible than ever.

“3Shape Unite is a tremendous launch for 3Shape! It brings to life our historic vision of giving dentists freedom and open options. It is digital dentistry united under one platform. From labs and treatment solution partners to managing patient care, 3Shape Unite creates workflows that just flow,” says Jakob Just-Bomholt, 3Shape CEO.

He adds, “For dentists, 3Shape Unite simply and openly connects them to the right dental partners and makes digital dentistry easy, end-to-end.”

In the true spirit of unity and openness, industry leaders, Henry Schein, Ivoclar Vivadent, and the Straumann Group, have teamed up with 3Shape as Unite founding partners to launch the platform.

The partnership enables 3Shape Unite users to directly access with optimized integrations to: Henry Schein’s Practice Management Systems, clear aligners, implants, and restorative solutions.; Ivoclar Vivadent’s dental applications for both dentists and dental technicians, and the Straumann Group’s clear aligner, implant, prosthetic solutions, and services.

For dental laboratories, 3Shape Unite provides a platform and directory for them to become more visible to dental practices, market their services with a profile they create, and take advantage of an optimized order workflow with practices.

Professionals can access the 3Shape Unite platform from their laptop and TRIOS MOVE via a software update. The platform will be available globally in mid-December 2021.

Join 3Shape for the 3Shape Unite launch today - October 20, 2021 - 17.00 CET - https://unite.3shape.com/

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. We partner with industry leaders to give dental professionals open choices for their patient care as well as supporting professionals’ continued education. 3Shape’s solution portfolio includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS® intraoral scanner and dental lab scanners, design services, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Our 1700 employees serve customers in over 100 countries from 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape’s products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS