Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3rd Foreign Office Consultations between India and Paraguay (December 01, 2021)

12/02/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 3rd Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Paraguay were held at Asuncion on 1 December 2021. The Indian delegation was led by Ms. Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) and Paraguayan side was represented byVice Ministers of Paraguay H.E. Mr. Marcelo Scappiniand H.E. Mr. Raul Cano Ricciardi.

2. Both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations which included high-level exchanges, trade and investment, agriculture, health and pharma. Two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in cultural and consular matters and exchanged views on management of the pandemic.

3. Paraguay thanked India for timely supplying Made in India Covaxin vaccines to support its vaccination program. They also appreciated the decision of Government of India to open Resident Mission in Asuncion shortly.

4. Both sides agreed to celebrate the 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021 in a befitting manner. Paraguayan side also conveyed their readiness to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

5. The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments in South Asia and South America. Both sides looked forward to their close coordination at multilateral fora including cooperation at the United Nations.

Asuncion
December 01, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51aRBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on December 03, 2021
PU
05:51aTHAICOM PUBLIC : Resignation of a director
PU
05:51aSTREIT MECANIQUE S A : Waste sorting training !
PU
05:51aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them
PU
05:51aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Investor meeting and Presentation
PU
05:51aSER EDUCACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - Ser Educacional announces the acquisition of Delinea
PU
05:51aIP : Diurnal Group plc - Notice of R&D Day
PU
05:51aADB Urges Private Sector Investments in Energy Efficiency in CAREC Region
PU
05:51aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : Analysts' presentation on financial year 2020/2021
PU
05:50aCNH Industrial acquires software engineering specialist NX9
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks drop as Omicron fears keep markets on edge
2Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4Preclinical Data Demonstrate Sotrovimab Retains Activity Against Key Om..
5Capital Market Day 2021: thyssenkrupp describes further transformation ..

HOT NEWS