Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3rd India-Costa Rica Foreign Office Consultations

09/16/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The third round of Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between India and Costa Rica was held in San Jose on 16 September 2021. Mrs. Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi led the Indian delegation and Ms. Adriana Bolaños Argueta, Vice Minister of Bilateral Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of External Relations and Worship led the Costa Rican delegation.

2. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, health and pharma, Science and Technology and development partnership. The Costa Rican side agreed to consider easing of visa process for Indian professionals and their family members including spouse and dependents.

3. Regional and International issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

4. The Indian delegation called on H.E Mr. Rodolfo Solano Quirós, Minister of External Relations and Worship of Costa Rica and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

5. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date.

San Jose
September 16, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 03:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:22aThe President of Uzbekistan discusses ways to enhance practical cooperation with the President of Iran
PU
12:22aEvonik catalyst FM a concern for EU biodiesel output
PU
12:17aEXCLUSIVE : Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk industry trade war
RE
12:16aBIOCON : Indian shares extend record momentum on banking boost
RE
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:12aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability Data Book has been updated
PU
12:12aTSUGAMI : Notice of Establishment of a New Company and Acquisition of Fixed Assets (New Factory)（78KB）
PU
12:12aANAPLAN : Freetrade uses Anaplan to optimize operations and manage costs
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..
3Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China
4U.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition
5TSX falls 0.44% to 20,602.10

HOT NEWS