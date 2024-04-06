STORY: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City area Friday morning, shaking buildings up and down the East Coast and surprising many residents who rarely experience such events.

NEW YORK CITY RESIDENT, KATREANA BELLEW: "I was scared. I've never felt one before..."

NEW YORK CITY RESIDENT, ALEX CARCHI: "I felt really strange because it was my first time experiencing that."

The quake's epicenter was in Tewksbury in central New Jersey, about 40 miles west of New York City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred just after 10:20 a.m. eastern time. Tremors were felt in the heart of Manhattan and beyond, with people from Baltimore to Boston reporting rumblings.

Surveillance video captured the moment it shook this Boonton, New Jersey coffee shop:

KID IN SHOP: "Earthquake? Why is there an earthquake here? Mommy!"

This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East coast to occur in the last century."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that engineering teams were inspecting infrastructure and that no life-threatening situations had been identified.

A few aftershocks followed later in the day, explained David Wunsch, State Geologist and Director at the Deleware Geological Survey:

"It looks to be at least 2 or 3 aftershocks that have been recorded since the major event earlier today. But they're all more like in the magnitude two range, so significantly smaller and that's very typical of earthquake behavior, that you have a gradually tailing off of the magnitude of the aftershock energy with time."

Friday's tremor was the largest felt in the city since the 2011 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Virginia that prompted evacuations of New York's? City Hall and other buildings and caused damage in Washington, DC.

According to the USGS, earthquakes in the eastern U.S. are felt across a far broader area than Western quakes because the bedrock is much older and harder, transferring seismic energy more easily.