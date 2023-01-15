$4 mln in cars, cash seized from Andrew Tate

On Saturday, Reuters recorded the seizure of a Mercedes, a Porsche, and Lamborghini among other luxury cars taken from Tate's compound on the outskirts of Bucharest.

Authorities said on the same day they've collected assets worth almost $4 million, including cars, cash, and watches.

Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian female suspects were detained on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to exploit six women sexually. They have denied wrongdoing.

Tate, a former contestant on the British reality show Big Brother, gained notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

He holds U.S. and British citizenship, and has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

His comments got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account was restored in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.

Tate boasted about his car collection shortly before his arrest. He tweeted at climate activist Greta Thunberg that he owned 33 cars with quote "enormous emissions."

In a response, Thunberg suggested he get a life.