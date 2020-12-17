Log in
41 bankruptcies in week 50

12/17/2020 | 06:03am EST
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 33 bankruptcies in week 50, 8 fewer than in week 49. In addition, 8 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 2 fewer than in the previous week.

2019 1 17
2019 2 74
2019 3 69
2019 4 82
2019 5 87
2019 6 71
2019 7 84
2019 8 64
2019 9 83
2019 10 74
2019 11 63
2019 12 85
2019 13 80
2019 14 85
2019 15 81
2019 16 88
2019 17 64
2019 18 58
2019 19 72
2019 20 56
2019 21 78
2019 22 83
2019 23 59
2019 24 64
2019 25 81
2019 26 78
2019 27 75
2019 28 74
2019 29 76
2019 30 64
2019 31 70
2019 32 67
2019 33 78
2019 34 74
2019 35 65
2019 36 49
2019 37 87
2019 38 93
2019 39 69
2019 40 64
2019 41 74
2019 42 69
2019 43 45
2019 44 95
2019 45 74
2019 46 84
2019 47 78
2019 48 79
2019 49 81
2019 50 71
2019 51 96
2019 52 54
2020 1 25
2020 2 72
2020 3 70
2020 4 73
2020 5 82
2020 6 67
2020 7 114
2020 8 73
2020 9 68
2020 10 80
2020 11 76
2020 12 68
2020 13 47
2020 14 74
2020 15 97
2020 16 65
2020 17 112
2020 18 80
2020 19 58
2020 20 92
2020 21 85
2020 22 79
2020 23 72
2020 24 60
2020 25 86
2020 26 31
2020 27 65
2020 28 64
2020 29 57
2020 30 38
2020 31 52
2020 32 46
2020 33 61
2020 34 33
2020 35 49
2020 36 38
2020 37 46
2020 38 58
2020 39 63
2020 40 47
2020 41 52
2020 42 46
2020 43 46
2020 44 40
2020 45 64
2020 46 40
2020 47 58
2020 48 40
2020 49 51
2020 50 41
2020 51
2020 52
Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 9. This is the same number as in the previous week. Furthermore, 5 companies were declared bankrupt in each of the sectors manufacturing and wholesale trade. This is 3 more in both sectors compared to week 49.

Construction 9 9
Manufacturing 5 2
Wholesale 5 2
Food and beverage service activities 4 5
Retail trade 3 5
Transportation and storage 3 2
Specialised business activities 3 7
Financial services 2 5
Real estate activities 2 0
Water supply and waste management 1 0
Employment activities 1 4
Arts, entertainment and recreation 1 4
Hairdressing and other beauty treatment 1 2

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
