41 bankruptcies in week 50

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 33 bankruptcies in week 50, 8 fewer than in week 49. In addition, 8 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 2 fewer than in the previous week.
|
|
2019
|
1
|
17
|
2019
|
2
|
74
|
2019
|
3
|
69
|
2019
|
4
|
82
|
2019
|
5
|
87
|
2019
|
6
|
71
|
2019
|
7
|
84
|
2019
|
8
|
64
|
2019
|
9
|
83
|
2019
|
10
|
74
|
2019
|
11
|
63
|
2019
|
12
|
85
|
2019
|
13
|
80
|
2019
|
14
|
85
|
2019
|
15
|
81
|
2019
|
16
|
88
|
2019
|
17
|
64
|
2019
|
18
|
58
|
2019
|
19
|
72
|
2019
|
20
|
56
|
2019
|
21
|
78
|
2019
|
22
|
83
|
2019
|
23
|
59
|
2019
|
24
|
64
|
2019
|
25
|
81
|
2019
|
26
|
78
|
2019
|
27
|
75
|
2019
|
28
|
74
|
2019
|
29
|
76
|
2019
|
30
|
64
|
2019
|
31
|
70
|
2019
|
32
|
67
|
2019
|
33
|
78
|
2019
|
34
|
74
|
2019
|
35
|
65
|
2019
|
36
|
49
|
2019
|
37
|
87
|
2019
|
38
|
93
|
2019
|
39
|
69
|
2019
|
40
|
64
|
2019
|
41
|
74
|
2019
|
42
|
69
|
2019
|
43
|
45
|
2019
|
44
|
95
|
2019
|
45
|
74
|
2019
|
46
|
84
|
2019
|
47
|
78
|
2019
|
48
|
79
|
2019
|
49
|
81
|
2019
|
50
|
71
|
2019
|
51
|
96
|
2019
|
52
|
54
|
2020
|
1
|
25
|
2020
|
2
|
72
|
2020
|
3
|
70
|
2020
|
4
|
73
|
2020
|
5
|
82
|
2020
|
6
|
67
|
2020
|
7
|
114
|
2020
|
8
|
73
|
2020
|
9
|
68
|
2020
|
10
|
80
|
2020
|
11
|
76
|
2020
|
12
|
68
|
2020
|
13
|
47
|
2020
|
14
|
74
|
2020
|
15
|
97
|
2020
|
16
|
65
|
2020
|
17
|
112
|
2020
|
18
|
80
|
2020
|
19
|
58
|
2020
|
20
|
92
|
2020
|
21
|
85
|
2020
|
22
|
79
|
2020
|
23
|
72
|
2020
|
24
|
60
|
2020
|
25
|
86
|
2020
|
26
|
31
|
2020
|
27
|
65
|
2020
|
28
|
64
|
2020
|
29
|
57
|
2020
|
30
|
38
|
2020
|
31
|
52
|
2020
|
32
|
46
|
2020
|
33
|
61
|
2020
|
34
|
33
|
2020
|
35
|
49
|
2020
|
36
|
38
|
2020
|
37
|
46
|
2020
|
38
|
58
|
2020
|
39
|
63
|
2020
|
40
|
47
|
2020
|
41
|
52
|
2020
|
42
|
46
|
2020
|
43
|
46
|
2020
|
44
|
40
|
2020
|
45
|
64
|
2020
|
46
|
40
|
2020
|
47
|
58
|
2020
|
48
|
40
|
2020
|
49
|
51
|
2020
|
50
|
41
|
2020
|
51
|
|
2020
|
52
|
Of all sectors, construction recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 9. This is the same number as in the previous week. Furthermore, 5 companies were declared bankrupt in each of the sectors manufacturing and wholesale trade. This is 3 more in both sectors compared to week 49.
|
|
Construction
|
9
|
9
|
Manufacturing
|
5
|
2
|
Wholesale
|
5
|
2
|
Food and beverage service activities
|
4
|
5
|
Retail trade
|
3
|
5
|
Transportation and storage
|
3
|
2
|
Specialised business activities
|
3
|
7
|
Financial services
|
2
|
5
|
Real estate activities
|
2
|
0
|
Water supply and waste management
|
1
|
0
|
Employment activities
|
1
|
4
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
1
|
4
|
Hairdressing and other beauty treatment
|
1
|
2
