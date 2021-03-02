Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

41st SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting and SAARCFINANCE Governors' Symposium, March 01-02, 2021

03/02/2021 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 02, 2021

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

41st SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting and SAARCFINANCE

Governors' Symposium, March 01-02, 2021

Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India chaired the 41st Meeting of the SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group in virtual format on March 1, 2021. In his opening remarks, Governor Shri Das expressed optimism about the overall COVID-19 situation following the roll-out of the vaccines and complimented all the SAARC central banks for their efforts in combating the pandemic. He led the discussions on progress made under the SAARCFINANCE initiatives, achieved with the all-round cooperation of the SAARC central banks and launched the maiden issue of the annual SAARCFINANCE e-Newsletter. While the Governors agreed that the pandemic had an adverse impact on their economies, they recognized the importance of leveraging technology to spur growth.

The meeting was attended by the Governors from other SAARC central banks - Mr. Ajmal Ahmadi, Da Afghanistan Bank; Mr. Fazle Kabir, Bangladesh Bank; Mr. Dasho Penjore, Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan; Mr. Ali Hashim, Maldives Monetary Authority; Mr. Maha Prasad Adhikari, Nepal Rastra Bank; Dr. Reza Baqir, State Bank of Pakistan; and Prof. W. D. Lakshman, Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

With the RBI's tenure coming to a close, Governor Shri Das handed over the SAARCFINANCE Chair (effective from April 01, 2021) to the Governor, Maldives Monetary Authority and assured him of the Reserve Bank's continued commitment to the SAARCFINANCE initiative.

The SAARCFINANCE Governors' Symposium was inaugurated by Shri Das on March 02, 2021. He emphasized the importance of effective, creative and prudent use of technology by central bankers, especially in the areas of Big Data, Digital Currencies, Reg-Tech, Sup-Tech and cyber security. The Keynote Address was delivered by Mr. Jermy Prenio, Senior Adviser, Financial Stability Institute, BIS on the topic 'Suptech use in central banks'. The Symposium also included a Panel Discussion on 'Cyber Security in Central Banks' and a presentation by the researchers of the SAARCFINANCE Collaborative Study on 'Comparison of Financial Sector Regulatory Regimes in the SAARC Region'.

SAARCFINANCE is a network of central bank governors and finance secretaries of the SAARC region. The Reserve Bank of India is the present chair of the SAARCFINANCE from October 2019 to March 2021.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/1183

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aCOATS  : collaborates with leading Spanish fashion design school
PU
10:21aPhoenix-based Construction Technology Company Mosaic Hires First CFO
GL
10:21aCITIZENS FOR A PRO-BUSINESS DELAWARE  : Renews Calls for Transparency in TransPerfect Court Case in Light of “Bad Faith” Attorney Fees from Skadden Arps
BU
10:20aWORKLLAMA  : Named Vanguard Leader in Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Platforms Technology Advisor Rankings for Direct Sourcing Solutions
BU
10:19aDRAGANFLY  : IIROC Trade Resumption - DFLY
AQ
10:19aSmithGroup Elevates Vlad Torskiy to Healthcare Strategist
GL
10:18aOverwhelming majority of voters want government to support domestic mining to secure u.s. economy, jobs and supply chains
PU
10:18aDolan welcomes trade unionists' contribution to discussion on Irish unity
PU
10:18a41st SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting and SAARCFINANCE Governors' Symposium, March 01-02, 2021
PU
10:18aUNION PLUS : Cozy recipes to curl up with
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
2SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
3To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
4DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : 2020 Preliminary -16-
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ