Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

42% of Consumers Say Easy Navigation Is Key to a Good Online Experience

01/26/2021 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New survey by Contentsquare and CommerceNext reveals top consumer priorities in 2021

New research from leading experience analytics company Contentsquare, CommerceNext and BizRate Insights shows 23% of consumers discovered new brands in 2020, while 16% stopped shopping with some brands. The survey of 1030 US consumers also revealed which brand efforts were most impactful during the pandemic year, and what constitutes a good digital experience in the eyes of customers.

Agility is clearly a top factor when it comes to awareness, with 72% of consumers saying they were most impressed with brands that were able to “create new alternatives for delivery, pickup and returns.” Transparency over health & safety measures came in second, with 44% of consumers noticing clear communications about safety from the brands that responded well during the crisis. This was followed by transparency over shipping delays, with 34% of respondents citing this as noteworthy.

In fact, only 9% of respondents said they had not noticed a difference in retailers’ response, showing that the majority of consumers paid close attention to how brands adapted to the situation — whether by transforming their operations or adding helpful features and services.

With 80% of consumers saying they did more online shopping this year, brands will be interested to know that, after price & promotion, navigation is the most important factor for a good digital experience. Indeed, 42% of respondents cited “ease of finding what I’m looking for” as a key priority, while 1 in 5 consumers (22%) referenced the importance of an easy checkout.

“With seamless navigation being a make or break priority for many consumers, having a granular view of what frustrates users along the customer journey is key for brands today. If 2020 was the year of digital acceleration, 2021 will be the year of actionable insight — of being able to turn customer expectations into real-time CX improvements,” said Niki Hall, Chief Marketing Officer of Contentsquare. “Brands were already competing on experience, but today, business success is predicated on the ability to continuously monitor customer priorities and expectations, and adapt the experience accordingly.”

“Consumers want retailers and direct-to-consumers brands to make it easy for them to find what they are looking for,” said Veronika Sonsev, Co-Founder of CommerceNext. “If they get frustrated, consumers can jump to another site with one click, so it is not surprising that most retailers and brands have elevated the priority of customer experience and are spending time to make their ecommerce experience seamless for consumers.”

About CommerceNext

CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketers at retail and direct to consumer brands. Now in its third year, CommerceNext has grown to include webinars, virtual summits, industry research and an online community, in addition to the annual CommerceNext summit and the esteemed “CommerceNexty’s Awards” program. Inc. magazine named the CommerceNext Summit one of the Top 5 eCommerce conferences for 2019/2020. To learn more about CommerceNext visit commercenext.com.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Today, it helps hundreds of enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aDEUTSCHE BANK : conducting internal investigation on banking product sale
AQ
10:11aHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : Bank to close 97 in-store branches as part of TCF acquisition
AQ
10:11aTHE LABEL : Announces Its Partnership with Untame, Acclaimed Developer and Creator of Mushroom 11
BU
10:10aSAUDI ARAMCO MAY SELL MORE SHARES IF MARKET IS RIGHT : Pif
RE
10:10aHDFC BANK : launches 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign in Jodhpur
PU
10:10aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Notice of publication of document
PU
10:10aHDFC BANK : launches 8th Gold Loan branch in J&K at Kathua
PU
10:10aMONOGRAM HEALTH : Announces Availability of Kidney Disease Care Coordination Services for Humana Members in Tennessee and Alabama
PR
10:10aJPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
BU
10:10aSHIELDS HEALTH SOLUTIONS : Announces Strategic Sponsorship of ASHP's Specialty Pharmacy Future Directions Summit
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ