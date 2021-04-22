4AIR : Marks Earth Day by Announcing that Jet Linx Aviation Clients Can Make Their Flight Activity Carbon-Neutral, Offsetting Climate Impacts

4AIR, the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation, today announced that Jet Linx Aviation customers, including its Jet Card, Joint Ownership and Aircraft Management clients, can opt in to the 4AIR Level 1 Rating, under which the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from their aviation activity will be offset 100 percent, leaving their travel carbon-neutral.

“4AIR is working with Jet Linx to help its customers drive positive change while accelerating the creation of a sustainable future for aviation,” said Kennedy Ricci, 4AIR’s president. “By opting into the 4AIR Level 1 program, Jet Linx customers will fly carbon-neutral, helping to prevent climate change, protect the environment and support projects that promote sustainable economic development globally. As we mark Earth Day 2021, we applaud Jet Linx and its customers for their commitment to protecting our environment.”

Under the opt-in program, 4AIR will verify the flight activity of participating Jet Linx customers, calculate the emissions from their flights based on fuel use and then purchase credits to fund real-world projects that reduce carbon emissions globally, including renewable energy, the enhancement of carbon-absorbing forests and projects that provide long-term social, community and economic development. The credits are verified through respected organizations that issue and register carbon credits, such as Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA) and The Gold Standard. Participating Jet Linx customers will pay for the carbon credits through an additional fee.

“The Jet Linx difference is taking a more focused and personalized approach that is responsive to the needs of our customers. Increasingly, we have heard from them that they want to act on their values, including contributing to improved sustainability,” said Jet Linx President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Walker. “The 4AIR Rating Program enables them to reduce their carbon impact, doing their part to fight climate change in a way that makes sense economically. We look forward to working with 4AIR to help our customers have an impact on our world.”

Added Nancy Bsales, 4AIR’s Chief Operating Officer, Sustainability, “Jet Linx Aviation has a well-deserved reputation for core values that include supporting the communities in which we all live and work, and there is no better expression of those values than acting to reduce carbon emissions and have a genuinely positive impact on the global environment.”

Since 4AIR’s Rating Program is progressive, Jet Linx customers taking the first step of making their travel carbon-neutral have a clear path for increasing their commitment to sustainability. For example, jet card users could move to a higher 4AIR Level 2 rating by making their travel emissions-neutral, offsetting not just CO2 emissions but other pollutants including water vapor, soot and contrails. Aircraft owners could go even further and, by opting-in to using Sustainable Aviation Fuels, be eligible for a 4AIR Level 3 rating.

About the 4AIR Rating Program

The 4AIR Rating – the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation, taking you beyond carbon neutrality – offers understandable benchmarks that are aligned with industrywide goals and consistent with international standards. This allows private aviation users to evaluate the comprehensiveness of their own sustainability program or that of the private aviation sustainability programs available on the market. 4AIR’s framework offers four increasingly progressive levels:

4AIR Level 1: Carbon-Neutral

4AIR Level 1 allows participants to be carbon-neutral by offsetting all of their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions with verified carbon offset credits.

4AIR Level 2: Emissions-Neutral

Two-thirds of an aircraft’s environmental impact comes from non-carbon dioxide warming pollutants such as water vapor, soot and contrails. 4AIR Level 2 enables participants to be fully emissions-neutral, compensating for non-CO2 impacts with verified offsets.

4AIR Level 3: Emissions Reduction

4AIR Level 3 allows participants to go beyond emissions neutrality to actually reducing emissions by at least 5 percent through solutions such as using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) or purchasing SAF credits through 4AIR.

4AIR Level 4: Climate Champion

4AIR Level 4 allows participants to support new technologies in aviation with a contribution to the Aviation Climate Fund, aimed at supporting research and development in aviation sustainability.

If a private aviation entity or user does not have a sustainability program or would like to enhance their current efforts, they can opt into a 4AIR level. From there, 4AIR aligns flight activity with the necessary carbon offsets, Sustainable Aviation Fuel purchases/credits or impact investments called for as part of each level.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies.

All carbon credits through 4AIR are quantified and verified through the most respected and international leading bodies that issue and register credits, including the American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA) and The Gold Standard. Additionally, end-of-year commitment audits are independently verified by third parties. 4AIR also serves the demand signal working groups with the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition.

For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system’s preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005701/en/