Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

4ARTechnologies AG develops the only safest world's NFT for physical and digital artworks

05/10/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZUG, Switzerland, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4ARTechnologies AG, the market leader in the art security and digitization of artworks, has presented the world's first secure NFT for physical and digital art pieces unit blockchain and biometric fingerprint verification. The technology could help to avoid possible forks, scams, and robbery. The patented technology has been already accompanying demanding projects with the leading institutions such as Munich RE, Ergo Insurance, AON, and Hasenkamp, and, being expanded to digital artworks - NFTs.

With its NFTs, 4ARTechnologies offers user-friendly functions such as: creating and securing NFTs at the touch of a button, managing your art collections, presenting in a virtual showroom is developed for this purpose for effective and secure marketing. Suggested blockchain protocol supports both Ethereum and Tezos.

The new 4ART protocol also brings enormous potential and additional revenue opportunities for artists, lovers, and dealers. The owner of the artwork gets the opportunity to receive revenues (royalty) from every new sale in the world to resell artwork to other sides.

"We give art creators and collectors the exclusive opportunity to create the world's only secure NFT with our technology," - Niko Kipouros, CEO & Founder at 4ART Technologies AG.

The global art market value decreased significantly in 2020 over the previous year due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Art and antique sales value worldwide amounted to over $64 billion in 2019. In 2020, the global art market value dropped to roughly $50 billion, experiencing a 22% decrease (Statista research). The current volume of art transactions worldwide is $31.4 million. The main drivers here were auctions selling for centuries. The new 4ART App presented by 4ART Technology AG and NFTs could stay as additional market drivers this year. 

About 4ARTechnologies AG
4ARTechnologies is setting a new digital standard for the art world. The company based in Switzerland combines blockchain with its patented technology and offers more transparency, security, and efficiency to all participants in the art world.

4ARTechnologies AG
Turmstrasse 30
6312 Steinhausen
Zug, Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 740 00 50
Email: dino@4art-technologies.com


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36e6e131-0eba-4a06-ad21-237299157ce2

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d3b18b9-b825-45f5-85f4-fd82d4c480f8


4ARTechnologies App

Fingerprinted verification of NFT art

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:11aNEDBANK  : and Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Partner for the Fourth Cohort of the AWIEF Growth Accelerator The accelerator provides capital-raising support for growth, scale and sustainability
AQ
03:11aTelefonica sells four data centres to Nabiax for 20% stake
RE
03:10aCOHU  : Announces Divestment of Its Printed Circuit Board Test Business
BU
03:10aLow inflation to keep Israel rates "accommodative" -central bank chief
RE
03:09aFrance's SocGen seeks to boost investment bank returns
RE
03:08aRWS  : Almost three-quarters of medical device companies ready to meet the European Union's MDR and IVDR regulations
PU
03:08aXXL  : Buyback of shares
PU
03:08aNETFLIX  : The Gods and Giants Are Back - Watch the Teaser for Ragnarok Season 2→
PU
03:08aSYMRISE  : signs  500 million sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility
PU
03:08aPanasonic Q4 operating profit dips 40% y/y
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher
4U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack
5Ether bursts past $4,000, other cryptos firm

HOT NEWS