4ARTechnologies AG develops the only safest world's NFT for physical and digital artworks

ZUG, Switzerland, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4ARTechnologies AG, the market leader in the art security and digitization of artworks, has presented the world's first secure NFT for physical and digital art pieces unit blockchain and biometric fingerprint verification. The technology could help to avoid possible forks, scams, and robbery. The patented technology has been already accompanying demanding projects with the leading institutions such as Munich RE, Ergo Insurance, AON, and Hasenkamp, and, being expanded to digital artworks - NFTs.

With its NFTs, 4ARTechnologies offers user-friendly functions such as: creating and securing NFTs at the touch of a button, managing your art collections, presenting in a virtual showroom is developed for this purpose for effective and secure marketing. Suggested blockchain protocol supports both Ethereum and Tezos.

The new 4ART protocol also brings enormous potential and additional revenue opportunities for artists, lovers, and dealers. The owner of the artwork gets the opportunity to receive revenues (royalty) from every new sale in the world to resell artwork to other sides.

"We give art creators and collectors the exclusive opportunity to create the world's only secure NFT with our technology," - Niko Kipouros, CEO & Founder at 4ART Technologies AG.

The global art market value decreased significantly in 2020 over the previous year due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Art and antique sales value worldwide amounted to over $64 billion in 2019. In 2020, the global art market value dropped to roughly $50 billion, experiencing a 22% decrease (Statista research). The current volume of art transactions worldwide is $31.4 million. The main drivers here were auctions selling for centuries. The new 4ART App presented by 4ART Technology AG and NFTs could stay as additional market drivers this year.

About 4ARTechnologies AG

4ARTechnologies is setting a new digital standard for the art world. The company based in Switzerland combines blockchain with its patented technology and offers more transparency, security, and efficiency to all participants in the art world.

