Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - 4JNET is proud to announce its launch of pre-sale of limited-edition of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Oct 18, with a total of 5,000 limited-edition NFTs have been distributed already.







Figure 1: 4JNET Launches Its Pre-sale of limited-edition NFTs, as it aims to is positioned to outperform major names through a unique mechanism

4JNET Features

4JNet has borrowed Safemoon's code and philosophy to highlight its strengths, made efforts to improve upon with several new innovations, including the following:

Liquidity is permanently preserved by incineration of the recovery rights in the liquid wallet. The fee rate for adding liquidity is entirely controlled by the contract. Handling fees mapped to dividends of all currency holding addresses are set as an immutable constant. The authority to the privileged address of the 4JNET project owner account is destroyed at the black hole address. Set the maximum number of transactions for each transaction to 1% of the total issuance. Realize the owner's profit by issuing 4JPASS that integrates the functions of NFT.

4JNET carries all the good features of SafeMoon plus much more by adding some innovative features that solves several other issues.

4JNET Vision

The vision and philosophy of 4JNet is to create a fair, friendly and prosperous community to provide people with safe, transparent, fair and decentralized blockchain products.

The purpose of blockchain is to pursue the ideals of security, transparency, fairness and decentralization, but due to loopholes in smart contracts and the faults of many project leaders, various blockchains are in a reality where asset security crises and fraud cases do not cease.

Following a blind trend as seen recently with several coins could be risky, and that's why the need to ensure that any project stable and transparent, and fair is must, where 4JNet aims to be.

