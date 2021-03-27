5,000 music fans have COVID tests before non-distanced concert in Barcelona

BARCELONA, March 27 (Reuters) - Music fans in Barcelona had
rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of attending a rock concert on
Saturday in a trial that, if successful, could provide a route
to recovery for the ravaged live music industry in Spain and
beyond.
Some 5,000 people will attend the sold-out concert for
Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian, and will not be required to
observe social distancing. Attendees will have to wear face
masks throughout the concert in the Palau Sant Jordi arena.
"(This concert) is about the excitement of going out,
consuming culture, and dancing in a more or less safe
environment," said Sebastian, 47, a teacher getting tested ahead
of the concert. "We're going to dance and have a great time."
The pilot concert, which has been approved by health
authorities, will serve as a test for whether similar events
will be able to start up again.
"It will be safer to be in the Palau Sant Jordi than walking
down the street," concert co-organiser Jordi Herreruela told
Reuters.
Pre-concert testing was offered at three locations in
Barcelona, and carried out by 80 nurses wearing full personal
protective equipment. Some people winced as nurses swabbed their
noses.
By midday, of the 2,400 people already screened, three had
tested positive and one had come into contact with a positive
case, Dr Josep Maria Libre, one of the doctors overseeing the
testing, told Reuters. They would not be able to attend the
concert and would get a refund.
Attendees received the results of their antigen tests in 10
to 15 minutes via an app on their phones. The test and a mask
were included in the ticket price.
"People have understood perfectly the measures we're
adopting," said co-organiser Dani Poveda.
"It is a very responsible audience... We know everyone will
be looking at this concert as a possible model for how to keep
advancing in the fight against the pandemic, which has caused so
much damage, both to our sector and many others."
(Reporting by Jordi Rubio and Luis Felipe Castilleja
Writing by Jessica Jones
Editing by Frances Kerry)