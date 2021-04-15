5 Tips to Combat Climate Change

At Seattle City Light, combating the climate crisis starts with delivering carbon-neutral, renewable energy while protecting the environment. City Light is engaged in preparing for climate change to ensure that we can continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable electrical services to our customers. Here are some ways that customers can prepare to be climate-resilient.

Home Energy Solutions: City Light offers energy and money-saving tips for homeowners and renters that help you reduce electricity, lower your bills and protect the environment. Saving energy at home also allows the utility to save from building new energy generation, which helps keep your electricity rates low.

Drive an Electric Vehicle: Electric vehicles (EVs) are available with the same features and accessories as gas-powered cars but use electric motors with rechargeable batteries freeing your drive from fossil fuels. They are a critical step toward reducing carbon emissions and are particularly popular in the Seattle area because EV owners benefit from City Light's clean, affordable electricity. City Light is also installing fast public charging stations across the utility's service area to provide access to charging infrastructure in our communities.

Plant a Tree: Trees provide shade, absorb water and stabilize the soil. Make your neighborhood healthier and more beautiful by planting a tree.

Make an Emergency Plan: Weather can be unpredictable, so be ready for an emergency with a kit and a plan.

Renewable Energy Credits: Join our voluntary Green Up program that supports Pacific Northwest wind, solar and other renewable energy projects generating carbon-free energy. When you participate in Green Up, we purchase regional renewable energy credits (RECs) on your behalf and fund local projects (like rooftop solar) hosted by not-for-profits and public organizations like affordable housing, schools and parks.

City Light cares about the environment and is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and preserving it for future generations. Read more on our latest efforts: