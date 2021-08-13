Log in
5 athletes training to represent Canada team up with The Chopped Leaf

08/13/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
Oakville, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chopped Leaf announced five athletes they will fuel while training to represent Canada and chase their dreams to represent our country.

Fuelling the body is key while preparing for and competing in sport, and while their energy is focused on training, The Chopped Leaf wants to take care of the food.  These athletes understand the importance of quality meals that serve as fuel to compete, train and achieve excellence.

The Chopped Leaf is an ideal fit for lifestyles that rely on proper nutrition and a variety of complex carbohydrates, animal and plant-based protein options, micro-nutrients and healthy fats. The brand is transparent about their ingredients and is committed to customizing meals dependent on what exactly their body needs.  

As the company’s first athlete ambassadors, they hope to encourage the country in recognizing the importance of proper nutrition, and showcase how The Chopped Leaf is an ideal fit for diverse nutritional needs.  They are thrilled to partner with these world class athletes and feel confident their wholesome food will assist them during their training and competition.

Each athlete will appear on The Chopped Leaf’s media platforms beginning this month.

Charity Williams – Rugby Sevens

Shelby Newkirk – Para-swimming

Chris Holmstead – Speed Skating

Dawn Richardson Wilson – Bobsleigh

Katrina Abram – Trail Running

To follow the journey and learn more about the athletes, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/ambassadorathletes/

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 100 locations open and committed to open within Canada and the USA. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef designed meals, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find The Chopped Leaf on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit us at choppedleaf.ca. The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands.

Franchise Opportunities with The Chopped Leaf start with the roots to ensure franchises grow. Every element counts, from operations to marketing and design. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/.

Lauren D'Andrea
The Chopped Leaf
9054662132
ldandrea@ifbqsr.com

